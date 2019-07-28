Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to report sales of $325.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $328.20 million. Vectrus reported sales of $321.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $325.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.75 million.

VEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. 49,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,735. The company has a market capitalization of $469.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1,001.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.