Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $477.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,708,186.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $633,686.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,686.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,319,404 shares of company stock worth $56,264,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

FND stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. 1,354,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,502. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

