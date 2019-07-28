Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

