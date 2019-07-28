Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.06 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.