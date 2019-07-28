Zacks: Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Taubman Centers reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.68%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,467.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

