Zacks: Analysts Set $40.00 Price Target for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Deluxe an industry rank of 31 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deluxe by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deluxe by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 76,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 263,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 636,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $23,643,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,110. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deluxe (DLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.