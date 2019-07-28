Zacks: Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of BFC stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. 11,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

