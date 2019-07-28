Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $825,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,769,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,457,890. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $44,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 837,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,902. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $106.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.79 and a beta of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

