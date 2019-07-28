Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will post sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $25.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $189,119,000 after purchasing an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $591,653,000 after purchasing an additional 486,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 3,026,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,190. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

