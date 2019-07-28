Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogenics’ earnings. Histogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Histogenics.

Get Histogenics alerts:

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogenics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 291,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Histogenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSGX remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,759. Histogenics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.28.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Histogenics (HSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.