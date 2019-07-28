Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Billion

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce sales of $16.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.09 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $16.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $66.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.08 billion to $67.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.42 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $128.53.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $16,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.52. The company has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

