Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.24. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTLR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tradeweb Markets in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.82 price target for the company. Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 148,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

