Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Restoration Hardware posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of RH stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $130.78. 534,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.00.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

