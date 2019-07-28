Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce $497.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.70 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $335.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $110,161,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 24.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,170,000 after acquiring an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 29.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,863,000 after acquiring an additional 98,432 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 9.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $654.71. 397,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $672.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.80.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercadolibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.