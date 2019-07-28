Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce $18.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. Orthopediatrics posted sales of $15.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $70.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.20 million to $70.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.96 million, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 16.71%.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 43,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,289. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.14. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

