Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.70. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.31.

RL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $110.08. 813,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,315. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $39,388,256. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 559,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,592,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

