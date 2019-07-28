Zacks: Brokerages Expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Signet Jewelers reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of SIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 1,598,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,331. The company has a market cap of $911.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

