Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

STML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $167,632.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $141,067.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 185,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,426. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $585.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.