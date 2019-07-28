Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

STML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $167,632.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $141,067.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 185,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,426. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $585.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

