Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Given $16.38 Average Price Target by Analysts

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $16.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 229 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick acquired 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick acquired 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

