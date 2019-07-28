Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.39.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $13,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35,160.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $22,427,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.