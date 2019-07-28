Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONCS. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of ONCS opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163,405 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.