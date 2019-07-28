Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK remained flat at $$2.66 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 282.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Blink Charging worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

