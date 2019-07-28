Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Hoya alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of Hoya stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. Hoya has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoya (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.