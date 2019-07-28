Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

PXLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pixelworks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,821. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Debonis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,905.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,492 shares of company stock worth $183,898. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 529,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

