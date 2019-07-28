Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $281.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.41. ICU Medical has a one year low of $210.94 and a one year high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $330.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $59,446.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,529.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

