Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 211 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of MFNC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 10,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,734. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 207,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

