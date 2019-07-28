Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $162.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 81 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $179.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.28.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $320,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,186,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $32,705,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 159.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 141,855 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.