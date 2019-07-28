Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $28,000 in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $157,764,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 5,894.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CGI by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,405,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,785,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. 122,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

