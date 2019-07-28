Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 904.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 176,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 690,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.