Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.55 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $67,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $8,600,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,813 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,362. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 474.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $457,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 264.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 222,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zscaler by 629.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.