Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $23.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 90.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 398,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 1,906.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,545 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 154,443 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,059 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zumiez by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,713 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,613. The company has a market cap of $668.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

