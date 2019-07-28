Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,912,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 6,261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, President Marc Diouane sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $5,325,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,873. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

ZUO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 815,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47. Zuora has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

