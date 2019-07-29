-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, Director Theodore T. Wang bought 50,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 584,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,200 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Arch Venture Corp acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 965,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Bellerophon Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of Arch Venture Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arch Venture Corp owned about 1.40% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

