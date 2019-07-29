-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

GALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. 112,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.17. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 4,680,606 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $20,032,993.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,932.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,711.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 168,393 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 81.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 171,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 77,145 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

