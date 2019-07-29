$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Archrock had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.75.

AROC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 202,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

