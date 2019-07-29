-$0.35 EPS Expected for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.27). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 82.14%.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BioTime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,152. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $458.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

