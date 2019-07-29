-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.01% and a negative net margin of 383.19%.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 935,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 785,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 275,944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,939 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.37. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

