$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.30. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

HIIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 2,640,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,355. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,748,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,382.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 in the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 50,018 shares during the period.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

