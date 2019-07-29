$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.91. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 236,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.65. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.10.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

