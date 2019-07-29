$1.46 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.43. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.02.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $831,625. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $131,343,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $118,168,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,586,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,437,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,852,000 after acquiring an additional 304,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $18,742,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,760. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $172.20.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

