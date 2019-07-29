$118.10 Million in Sales Expected for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) to post sales of $118.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wageworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. Wageworks reported sales of $116.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full year sales of $478.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.53 million to $479.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $496.26 million, with estimates ranging from $485.69 million to $503.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wageworks.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Wageworks had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 4.10%.

WAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wageworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE WAGE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24. Wageworks has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wageworks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wageworks by 2.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wageworks by 55.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 331,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wageworks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 756,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Wageworks by 145.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 663,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 393,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

