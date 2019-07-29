11,998 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $14,075,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $10,327,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $5,330,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $3,485,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $3,404,000.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.74. 4,583,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

