$13.69 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report sales of $13.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.38 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $15.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $55.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $57.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.54 million to $59.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 136.75% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 24.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 94,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.85. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

