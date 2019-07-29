1300 Smiles (ASX:ONT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$6.26 ($4.44) and last traded at A$6.29 ($4.46), 8,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.30 ($4.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

1300 Smiles Company Profile (ASX:ONT)

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

