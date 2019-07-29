14,000 Shares in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.23% of Summit State Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 117,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 176,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

