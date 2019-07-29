15,726 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,274,000 after buying an additional 317,424 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 964.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,136,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after buying an additional 1,029,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 355,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David D. Smith bought 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.52. 36,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

