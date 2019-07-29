$185.50 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report sales of $185.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.90 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $138.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $674.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.10 million to $676.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $738.71 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $760.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 68.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 11.9% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 19.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 243,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $634.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

