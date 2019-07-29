$198.00 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report $198.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.50 million and the lowest is $197.50 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $212.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $800.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $808.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $876.20 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $902.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 172.79% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $35.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

