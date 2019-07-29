$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

