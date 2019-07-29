$2.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.13). Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 billion for the quarter.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.45. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $186.10 and a 1-year high of $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $514.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

